Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG traded down $7.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,305.98. The stock had a trading volume of 39,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,837. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,348.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,094.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,011.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,188.19.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

