Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Cintas updated its FY24 guidance to $14.35-14.65 EPS.

Cintas Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $553.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. Cintas has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $576.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $535.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cintas

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cintas by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.