Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Cintas updated its FY24 guidance to $14.35-14.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $553.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.25. Cintas has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $576.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.60.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

