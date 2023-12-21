Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.350-14.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion. Cintas also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.35-14.65 EPS.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $537.60.

Shares of CTAS opened at $566.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $535.59 and its 200 day moving average is $509.25. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $576.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $201,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

