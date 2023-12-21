Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.35-14.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.48-9.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $537.60.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $553.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $535.59 and a 200 day moving average of $509.25. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $576.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Quarry LP raised its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

