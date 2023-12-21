Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.34. 2,618,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,690,912. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

