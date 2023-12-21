Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 64,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 84,966 shares of company stock worth $65,245 in the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 3.4 %

CLSD opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.30. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 1,687.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Stories

