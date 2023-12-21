CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Decreased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $211.05 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

