CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lifted by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 261.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 3.7% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $256,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CME stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,264. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.21 and its 200-day moving average is $202.42.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

