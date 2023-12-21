Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.66.
A number of brokerages have commented on KOF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.
NYSE KOF opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $64.97 and a 12-month high of $99.34.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 53.69%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
