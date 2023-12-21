Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $96.27 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $64.97 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.06.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.6528 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

