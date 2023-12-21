Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Boosted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $76.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.