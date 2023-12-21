Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSE:RQI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.75. 94,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

