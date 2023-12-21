Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 12,845 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,192,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 704,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,782 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,538,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 230,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,492,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $54.26 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

