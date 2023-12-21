Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 6,252 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

