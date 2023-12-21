Collective Family Office LLC Buys 2,050 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

