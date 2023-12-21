Collective Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 267,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.