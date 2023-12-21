Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOE opened at $143.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.