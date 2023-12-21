Collective Family Office LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,443,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,250,000 after buying an additional 108,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,145,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,043,000 after purchasing an additional 132,171 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $111.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day moving average is $109.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.