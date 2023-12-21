Collective Family Office LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

