Collective Family Office LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $151.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day moving average is $126.32. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

