Collective Family Office LLC Has $562,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $214.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.70 and a fifty-two week high of $219.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.