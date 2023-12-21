Collective Family Office LLC Has $6.76 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $178.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.21.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

