Collective Family Office LLC Has $6.97 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 2.7% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

FNDA stock opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

