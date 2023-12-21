Collective Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 677.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.91% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 746.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after buying an additional 522,642 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,232,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,415,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,023,000 after acquiring an additional 181,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 370,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,905 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JMUB opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.