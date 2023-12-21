Collective Family Office LLC Invests $837,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 260,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 72,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.86 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

