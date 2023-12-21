Collective Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

