Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.4% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

