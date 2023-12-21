Collective Family Office LLC Sells 3,525 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,466,000 after purchasing an additional 802,309 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 540.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 131,220 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,105,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,020,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 443,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,700,000 after buying an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $63.79 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

