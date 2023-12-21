Collective Family Office LLC Sells 5,225 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.28. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

