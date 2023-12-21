Collective Family Office LLC Sells 92 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $168.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

