Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the period. Columbia Banking System accounts for 1.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Columbia Banking System worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 898.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.6 %

COLB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.47. 150,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,733. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

