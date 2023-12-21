Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lifted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.