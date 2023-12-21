Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,993,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,827,602. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

