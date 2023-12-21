Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 83.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 106,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 48,408 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710 in the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $207.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.28 and a 52-week high of $211.60.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

