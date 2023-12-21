Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up to $3.08

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.23. Compass shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 1,591,890 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.49.

Compass Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Compass had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 82.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $272,570,926.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $39,620,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $272,570,926.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 872,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,555.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,968,812 shares of company stock worth $39,795,388 over the last quarter. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

