Congress Park Capital LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

