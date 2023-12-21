Congress Park Capital LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 12.1 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $246.25 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $167.63 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.71 and a 200-day moving average of $253.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.