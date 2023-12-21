Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,812 shares of company stock valued at $62,231,167 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $489.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $440.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.33. The company has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

