Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

