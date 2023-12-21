Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 62,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,236,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $789.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $694.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $692.37. The stock has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

