Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $789.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $694.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $692.37.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

