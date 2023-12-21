Cooper Financial Group Acquires 117 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $18.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $747.92. 276,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,529. The company has a market capitalization of $295.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

