Cooper Financial Group Acquires 652 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.41% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 947,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,250,000 after purchasing an additional 747,614 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter worth $14,929,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,351,000 after acquiring an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,346,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,502,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

QAI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.16. 10,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,629. The stock has a market cap of $654.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

