Cooper Financial Group Acquires 709 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,709. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $278.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.