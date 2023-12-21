Cooper Financial Group Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $1,265,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.04. 47,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,005. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.08.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

