Cooper Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA RYH traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 85,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $248.94 and a 12-month high of $304.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.