Cooper Financial Group Boosts Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 238.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GBAB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,386. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.