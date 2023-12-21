Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $16.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,126.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,382. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $942.95 and a 200-day moving average of $888.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.45 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

