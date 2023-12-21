Cooper Financial Group Buys 139 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,719 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $597.85. 590,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,539. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.85. The company has a market cap of $272.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

